Approval for major new sports facilities in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Athenry is to get new athletic facilities, following approval from the county council.

Athenry Soccer Club and Athletics Club have secured permission for an 8-lane athletics track and playing pitch.

The development of sports facilities at Moanbaun will also include floodlighting and access for machinery maintenance

County planners have granted permission for the facility with 8 conditions attached.

One requires the club to ensure all drainage proposals are implemented before the use of the track and pitch.

Also, there’s a restriction on the hours of operation of the floodlighting