Apple supreme court case to continue despite decision to abandon Athenry plans

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A supreme court case on Apple’s Athenry plans is to continue – despite the fact that the tech giant has officially abandoned the 850 million euro project.
The appeal brought by local residents Sinead Fitzpatrick and Allan Daly was based on concerns over the energy demands of the proposed data centre.
