Appeal lodged against new bookies at Tuam town square

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An appeal has been lodged against a planned new betting office in Tuam town.

Last month, Bar One Racing was given the green light to change the former Xtra Vision store at the Square in Tuam into a bookies.

However, that decision has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

In his appeal to the higher planning authority, a Palace Fields resident says a betting office at The Square would result in rat-running between bookies, pubs and off-licenses during daytime sporting fixtures.

For more on this story, tune into Newsbreak at 1.30pm.