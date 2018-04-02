Appeal for witnesses after crash near Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a crash near Tuam.

The single vehicle incident happened between Ballinderry and Corofin about 3 miles outside Tuam at around mid-day yesterday. (Easter Sunday)

The driver of the car involved was taken to hospital, but the extent of their injuries are not known.

Tuam Gardaí are investigating and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident on the Tuam to Athenry road yesterday to contact them at 093-70840