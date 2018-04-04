Appeal for bedding as city cold weather homeless initiative drawing to a close

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An appeal is being issued for bedding to be distributed to rough sleepers across the city.

Eight people slept on the streets of Galway last night, 21 in COPE Galway’s cold weather centre in Newcastle and a further 26 at the Fairgreen Hostel.

Emergency homeless accommodation in the city has been at capacity for the most part of the 18 months.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, hostel manager with COPE Galway Donna O’Neill says clean bedding is badly needed for rough sleepers as the cold weather initiative draws to a close.