Appeal against development of Shantalla protected building rejected

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An appeal against the redevelopment of a protected structure in the city has been rejected by An Bord Pleanala.

Fort Eyre Development Limited was granted planning permission by the city council to transform No. 58 Shantalla Road into an apartment block.

However the decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála amid concerns over privacy, the density of the planned apartment block and a lack of amenity space.

