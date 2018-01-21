Apartment owner objects to a smoking area at city nightclub

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Upgrade works at a city nightclub are being opposed.

Sugar Leisure Limited was granted planning permission by the city council for a new shop front at Carbon nightclub at Eglinton Street and a new ground floor smoking area.

However that decision is being appealed.

Permission was also granted for retention permission for the existing smoking area at Carbon nightclub.

The decision has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála by John Mannion, who owns the adjoining Savoy apartment development.

An acoustic report commissioned by the objector states that the existing smoking area is already adversely impacting on the residential amenity at the Savoy apartments.

It’s argued that there is inadequate noise impact assessment for the planned removal of the roof section to create a smoking area just off the nightclub’s main dance floor.

A decision is due from An Bord Pleanála by April. (10/4)