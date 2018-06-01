Another week of sunshine forecast for Costa del Galway

Galway City Tribune – The Costa del Galway will continue as the place to be over the weekend – and indeed into next week too – with our early-Summer heatwave set to roll on.

Last Tuesday, May 29, was the hottest day of the year in the West with the thermometer touching 26° Celsius in some of the Met Éireann stations dotted across the region.

And while there is the risk of thunder showers this evening (Friday) and overnight, after that, the weather prospects for the weekend look very positive with temperatures set to continue in the low 20s.

“It will continue warm and humid with temperatures in the low 20s inland and possibly reaching the mid-20s in places on Monday and Tuesday,” Met Éireann predict.

There is no empirical definition of what constitutes a heatwave but it is broadly accepted as being a spell of hot weather where the temperatures are above average for five days in a row.

Over recent days, Galway and the West have enjoyed the best of the weather, avoiding most of the thunderstorms while at the same clocking up the highest temperatures.

Met Éireann predict that our balmy times will last at least until Friday, June 8 – Wednesday and Thursday are also predicted to stay warm and humid with the mercury touching the mid-20s at times.

To read the rest of this article, see this week’s Galway City Tribune. Buy a digital edition of this week’s paper here, or download the app for Android or iPhone.