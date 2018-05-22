An Taisce backs Galway councils amalgamation proposal

An Taisce has welcomed the recommendation of an expert group on local government reform, which has backed controversial proposals to merge Galway City and County Councils into one entity.

The Galway branch of the association said one amalgamated local authority should result in a more streamlined delivery of services, and efficiencies in local government.

The city and county “would benefit substantially” from unification, it said.

Derrick Hambleton, chairman of An Taisce Galway Association, acknowledged one Galway Council with 57 councillors (18 city councillors and 39 county councillors) would be “unwieldy”. And he said that tensions between the priorities of the city versus the county would have to be teased out.

But, he said, An Taisce was fully supportive of the broad idea to amalgamate Galway’s two councils.

“It is on balance felt by our members that an orderly reconstruction of the county and city, into becoming one cohesive administrative unit would allow for a more balanced and effective management that would favour a much-needed, stronger regeneration of the economic development, spatial planning, environmental wellbeing, sustainable as well as social development of the whole western region, now and into the future,” said Mr Hambleton.

Resistance to the plans has come from elected members of both authorities but An Taisce said a merger would bring long-term benefits.

“We are of course very well aware that such a transition might be difficult for some to achieve and that there is some opposition to such radical proposals being enacted. Much of this opposition is coming from councillors that might fear becoming small fish in a much larger pond, incapable of separating their role as legislators, at a local level, from their farm-gate representation style of local politics! Members of An Taisce are, on the other hand, fully convinced that with a well-planned transition period, amalgamation could be successfully achieved and represent a common good,” he said.

He said An Taisce members have always believed in developing the West coast as a counter-balance to Dublin “and that in rural Ireland the maintenance, development and regeneration of our rural towns and villages should be held to remain paramount, if rural areas are to be encouraged to renew themselves, and are to prosper.”

Mr Hambleton added: “Over recent years, a situation has developed where in many areas of our regional development, there has been contrived an, unhealthy, political competition between the city and county councillors over where new industrial, business and housing developments are to be located. Similarly, it is also to be seen in the construction of new roads and motorways.

“Particularly, as can be seen with the historic yet controversial development of a bypass in Galway City which is, paradoxically, being directed by a team of engineers led by the County Council. Yet the majority of this proposed new road will run through the city itself.

“With a single administration in place, it should be possible for all future strategic economic development to be put where it would do the most good, and in ensuring the balance of social, environmental and competitive advancement for the whole city and of the county, as a single unit.”

The Expert Advisory Group on Local Government Arrangements in Galway published last week endorsed a 2015 report by a Galway Local Government Committee, which unanimously recommended the establishment of a new unified Galway authority rather than boundary alteration or retention of the status quo.

The recommendation for amalgamation of the local authorities “no later than 2021” requires ministerial and Oireachtas backing.

Junior Minister for Local Government, John Paul Phelan said he would bring the proposals to government in the coming days.