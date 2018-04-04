Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost a quarter of a million euro has been allocated for local sports groups in Galway.
Galway East T.D and Junior Minister, Ciaran Cannon says 211 thousand euro has been sanctioned to support Sports Partnerships in Galway.
The funding will support the core work of local sports partnerships which helps contribute to the health and welfare of families, communities, towns and villages.
Almost quarter of a million euro for Galway sports groups
