Almost quarter of a million euro for county children’s amenities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost a quarter of a million euro in funding has been announced for community facilities in Galway.

The funding is the latest tranche in the CLAR programme for 2018 administered by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Minister for Community Development Seán Kyne has confirmed that 50 thousand euro has been sanctioned for a new playground at Cloonkeen, Clonberne.

