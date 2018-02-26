Almost a quarter of city workforce commutes from elsewhere

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost one quarter of the city workforce commutes from outside the city area every day.

Towns such as Athenry, Loughrea and Tuam provide a large percentage of the city’s workers according to figures published today.

The 2016 national census states that the city’s population is almost 80 thousand residents.

According to today’s Irish Times, while over 44 thousand jobs are available in the city, only 3 quarters of theses are filled by residents of the city

Over 10 thousand people commute into the city daily from towns such as Athenry, Barna and Loughrea as as far afield as Mayo.

Galway city has one of the highest rates in the country of jobs filled by a commuting workforce.

According to the report, many rural towns around the country are losing up to 75 per cent of their workers everyday due to the lack of local employment.