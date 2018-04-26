Almost 900 thousand euro for seafood enterprise and research in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 900 thousand euro has been sanctioned for seafood enterprise and research in Galway.
Marine Minister, Michael Creed has announced the funding under the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund.
Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology will receive almost 350 thousand euro – while the Marine Institute based in Oranmore will receive almost half a million euro.
