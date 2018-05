Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rents in Galway City have risen by almost 15 percent since January.

That’s according to a new report from property website Daft.ie which analyzes the first quarter of this year.

The average rent in the city now stands at €1,131 – that’s an increase of 13.6 percent between January and March and higher than rises in Dublin.

