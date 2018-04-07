Almost 10 percent of Galway road network ‘falling apart’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 10 percent of Galway’s road network is in severe structural distress – essentially, ‘falling apart’.

That’s according to a new survey of almost 100 thousand kilometres of local and regional roads nationwide.

However, Galway City is one of just two areas nationwide which recorded a zero percent rate for roads in distress.

‘Virtually undriveable’.

Just one phrase used to describe some of the country’s road in the survey conducted by local authorities and published by the National Oversight and Audit Commission.

It found than nationwide, over 12 thousand kilometres of regional and local roads are in ‘severe structural distress’ with deep potholes and crumbling surfaces.

The survey reveals that across Galway, 8 percent of the road network is in such a condition and in urgent need of remedial works.

Councillors have long argued that the County Council’s roads maintenance budget is nowhere near what is needed to maintain Galway’s road network.

However, according to the survey, Galway City and South Dublin are the only two areas nationwide which recorded no roads in structural distress.

According to the Irish Independent, Co. Monaghan has the worst record in Ireland – with 15% of it’s road network classed as being in severe structural distress.