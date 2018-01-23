Airbnb generates 64 million euro for local economies across the west

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Airbnb community has generated an estimated 64 million euro for local economies across Galway Mayo and Roscommon since the end of 2016.

Airbnb’s first Irish Insights Report has been released today, highlighting the continuing growth of guests using the service.

Airbnb allows property owners to privately rent out rooms or an entire property by directly connecting with people seeking accommodation.

Around 186 thousand guests rented accommodation through Airbnb across the west in the last year.