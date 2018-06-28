Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fine Gael has chosen Salthill as the venue for the party’s ‘think-in’ this September.

The annual event is the first get together for politicians following the summer break from the Dáil.

It’s hoped the Taoiseach will engage in a number of events while in Galway – including a possible visit to the Aran Islands.

The two day think-in will get underway at the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill on Thursday the 6th of September.

