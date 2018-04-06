Galway Bay fm newsroom – Empty heritage buildings across Galway could be transformed into community hubs under the Government’s €1bn rural regeneration and development fund.

That’s according to Galway East Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon who says now is the time for local stakeholders to come together and develop business plans.

He says there are iconic heritage landmarks in every town and village across East Galway – many of which have fallen out of active use.

Fine Gael Minister Cannon says the potential for their use as community hubs is enormous.