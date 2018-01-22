Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three men are appearing in court this morning in connection with an alleged armed robbery in Caherlistrane on Friday night.

The incident took place between 8.30 and 8.45pm at Keane’s Service Station in Caherlistrane

A sum of money was taken and the suspects left the scene by car.

Tuam Gardai made three arrests a short time later.

The three men are appearing before Galway District Court this morning.