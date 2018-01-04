New faces feature in Galway football panel

GALWAY’S preparations for their return to Division One of the National Football League got underway this week with a Wednesday night FBD fixture against Sligo in the Connacht Centre of Excellence at Bekan, Ballyhaunis, in the run-up to a weekend away expedition against old rivals Mayo.

It all seems a long way removed from their All-Ireland quarter-final clash against Kerry in Croke Park last August – and so it is – but the new season has to start somewhere, and Galway will be glad to get back to action on the playing field.

The nose has been to the grindstone over the past couple of months with the undertaking of a gruelling pre-season training schedule as Kevin Walsh plans ahead for Galway’s first match of the National League against Tyrone in Tuam Stadium on Sunday, January 28.

As is usual for the new campaign, fresh faces have been introduced to the Galway squad but they will be facing into the early games of the National League with a number of notable absentees for a variety of reasons.

Out for the early games of the league at least, are Gary O’Donnell who has had surgery on an ankle problem while Claregalway’s Danny Cummins was also on the surgeon’s table with knee trouble.

Fiontán Ó Curraoin is recovering from a broken leg suffered late last year while Mountbellew-Moylough’s Michael Daly has had treatment for a dislocated kneecap.

On top of all that, the Galway management will have to plan without the services of the Corofin contingent who are committed to the club training programme for the length of their involvement in the club championship.

This has ruled out players such as Bernard Power, Liam Silke, Ronan Steede, the Farraghers – Michael and Martin – Micheál Lundy and Ian Burke from any early involvement with the Galway squad.

Corofin’s next taste of club action is against Fulham Gaels in London on the weekend of January 21 and if they win that, they will then be in action against Leinster champions, Moorefield in the All-Ireland club semi-final on Saturday, February 17.

