9 call outs for fire service in Galway on bonfire night

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway fire brigade had a busy night for bonfire night

They had a total of 9 call outs for bonfires, gorse fires and the most serious, a forest fire

Fire crews were at the forest fire in Caltra-lea near Killure in East Galway for five hours from 7pm until midnight

The gorse fires were in Corrandulla and on the Gort Road outside of Kilcolgan

The 6 bonfires were scattered around the county and were quickly brought under control by the fire brigades

The public is being urged not to have fires with a spokesperson saying that people think they are having controlled burning but it quickly gets outs of control, especially in this hot spell of weather