8am Update via Galway Bay FM News Twitter – Status Red Warning in Place

M6 motorway extremely slippery today with large build-ups of snow/slush in many places. Only drive if absolutely necessary. #StormEmma#BeastFromTheEast#Galway

Status Red Alert in place for whole country until 3pm tomorrow. All schools and third level institutions closed.

ALL road passenger & school transport services cancelled Thurs, Mar 1 due to national red weather alert #StormEmma#BeastfromEast@rtenews