8am Update via Galway Bay FM News Twitter – Status Red Warning in Place

Galway Bay fm NewsVerified account @Galwaybayfmnews 1h1 hour ago
M6 motorway extremely slippery today with large build-ups of snow/slush in many places. Only drive if absolutely necessary. #StormEmma#BeastFromTheEast#Galway
Galway Bay fm NewsVerified account @Galwaybayfmnews 2h2 hours ago
Status Red Alert in place for whole country until 3pm tomorrow. All schools and third level institutions closed.
Galway Bay fm News Retweeted
Bus Eireann
More
ALL road passenger & school transport services cancelled Thurs, Mar 1 due to national red weather alert #StormEmma#BeastfromEast@rtenews