82-year-old man in court over taxi service ‘for OAPs’

An 82-year-old who faces a €10,000 fine for operating a taxi without a licence believes his prosecution by the National Transport Authority (NTA) was “making a lot out of nothing”.

James Farragher, of Knocknakillew, Ballinrobe, is charged with driving an unlicensed vehicle on July 24 last at Petersburgh, Clonbur “for the carriage of persons for reward”, contrary to section 22 of the Taxi Regulation Acts 2013 and 2016. He is also accused of driving “for the carriage of persons for reward” without holding a taxi licence.

The defendant told Clifden District Court he believed the summons had the wrong date on it

Judge Tim Lucey asked if had consulted with a solicitor on the matter.

“I’m an OAP and I cannot afford to pay a solicitor. I’ll do the best I can,” he replied.

Judge Lucey asked if he was disputing the case.

“To a certain extent I am. I deliver firewood and turf to OAPs like myself. They ask me to take them here, there and everywhere and when they ask me I don’t like to say no. If I get paid for my product I don’t care about getting paid for the taxiing,” Farragher stated.

“We like to make a lot out of nothing a lot of the time. There’s a lot of jealousy and nonsense out there. I’m 82 years old. I’m a long time here and I’m still here.”

Judge Lucey told the defendant he may be entitled to free legal aid and in some circumstances if a guilty plea was entered one of the summonses was withdrawn.

The solicitor representing the NTA said they had no intention of withdrawing any of the charges, which attracted fines of up to €5,000 in each case.

Allowing people to operating unlicensed taxis undermined the legitimate taxi industry and compromised the safety of the public.

Evidence would be presented which showed Farragher was operating a licence for more than the price of firewood, the court was told.

Judge Lucey said it appeared the NTA were “going for you apparently”.

The pensioner retorted: “Like I say, we’re making a lot out of nothing. I’m trying to help people along the way. I’m trying to make a living.”

When he was unable to name a solicitor to represent him, Judge Lucey appointed Clifden solicitor JJ Mannion to look after the case.

“By the sound of it, it’s a full hearing I’d say,” Judge Lucey remarked before adjourning the case to May 24.