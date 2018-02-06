77-year-old driver killed in Loughrea crash

A pensioner has died after his car collided with a steel barrier in Loughrea this morning.

The 77-year-old man was driving a car at Barrack Street at around 8am when it collided with a steel barrier.

Passersby helped the man from the car and performed CPR.

He was taken by ambulance to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe where he was later pronounced dead. Nobody else was injured in the crash.

Gardaí in Loughrea have appealed for witnesses to contact them on 091 842870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.