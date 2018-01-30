55 patients waiting on trolleys in UHG Emergency Department

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Health staff at University Hospital Galway are under extreme pressure today as a large number of people await admission to the hospital from the A&E Department.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there are 55 people waiting on trolleys in the Emergency Department or along wards at UHG.

The highest ever number of patients waiting was 60, so today’s number is edging closer to that record.