50000 people on waiting lists at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just under 50,000 people are on waiting lists at University Hospital Galway according to the latest figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund, the NTPF

This means UHG has the biggest inpatient, day case and outpatient waiting lists in the country

Its outpatient waiting list is 38,460 and the inpatient and day case list is 10,771.

The latest NTPF figures for April show there were 700,830 patients waiting on all lists around the country.

The Private Hospitals Association has said its members are ready to assist by providing a wide range of elective treatments.