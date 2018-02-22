Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway is extremely busy today with a large number of patients awaiting admission to the hospital.
According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 44 people on trolleys at UHG today.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and to contact their GP in the first instance.
44 patients on trolleys at UHG
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway is extremely busy today with a large number of patients awaiting admission to the hospital.