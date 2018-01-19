Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 435 million year old fossil starfish has been discovered in Connemara.

The new species was discovered in the Maam Valley.

Its original home ocean disappeared 400 million years ago due to plate tectonic movements of the Earth’s crust.

The fossil has been named ‘Crepidosoma doyleii’ in honour of its discoverer Dr. Eamon Doyle.

Dr Doyle is the geologist for the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark and Clare County Council.

The specimens are to be housed in the Natural History Museum in Dublin.