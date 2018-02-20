Galway Bay fm newsroom – Investigations are underway after a hair salon and phone shop were broken into in Gort overnight.
At about 3am, thieves made off with around 40 mobile phones from a shop on Bridge Street.
Just after 3am, a hair salon in the town was also broken into and a small amount of cash was taken – however, it is not clear as yet whether the incidents are linked.
40 mobile phones stolen during break-in
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Investigations are underway after a hair salon and phone shop were broken into in Gort overnight.