300 thousand euro worth of drugs seized in city this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 300 thousand euro worth of drugs has has been seized in the city garda division by the end of May.

The latest garda figures which were presented to the City Joint Policing Committee this week show that the biggest seizure was cannabis.

Gardaí seized almost 140 thousand euro worth of cannabis between January and May.

Almost 50 thousand euro worth of ecstacy and 31 thousand euro worth of cocaine was also seized.

In terms of heroin, there was about 17 thousand euro seized while a further 42 thousand euro in other drugs was also confiscated.

The number of detections for sale or supply of drugs was down by 10 per cent but people caught in possession of drugs was up by 3 per cent.