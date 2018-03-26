30 thousand Galway pensioners among those to receive increased payments

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Five euro extra is being added to social welfare payments from this week with almost 30 thousand Galway pensioners set to benefit.

The increases were announced in Budget 2018 and will apply across the board, including child benefit, pension and the dole.

Junior Minister and Galway East T.D Ciaran Cannon says a Telephone Support Allowance will also be paid from June for those receiving the Living Alone Allowance.