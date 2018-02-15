30 hour charity dive gets underway tomorrow in aid of Galway RNLI

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway diving club will be making a splash tomorrow and Saturday to raise money for charity.

The NUIG/GMIT Subaqua club will be completing a 30 hour dive at Galway Atlantaquaria starting at 9am tomorrow in aid of RNLI Galway Lifeboats.

Members of the club will take turns underwater to raise awareness and funds for the rescue charity.

Gary Kendellen of Galway Atlanquaria is encouraging people to drop by over the two days and show their support.