Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 275 thousand euro will be spent across the Ballinasloe district this year on the maintenance and management of social housing and council estates.
The figure has been revealed in the Ballinasloe schedule of works for 2018.
239 thousand euro will be spent on the maintenance of social housing units – there are 552 social homes across the Ballinasloe region.
275 thousand euro ringfenced for social housing maintenance in Ballinasloe
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 275 thousand euro will be spent across the Ballinasloe district this year on the maintenance and management of social housing and council estates.