230 people caught speeding across the county in last five weeks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 230 people have been caught speeding across the county since the beginning of the year

The latest Garda figures have been revealed at a meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee at county hall this afternoon

17 Galway motorists have been caught drink driving since January 1st, while a further 10 were detected driving without insurance

Gardai say a speed detection vehicle which broke down will likely not be replaced, and the loss of the equipment is partly to blame for a sharp drop of over half in speeding detections compared to the same period last year