23 million euro for regional and local roads in the county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 23 million euro has been allocated for work on Galway’s regional and local roads network.

This year has seen Galway’s funding rise by 20 per cent in relation to the figure that was awarded in 2017.

The investment is part of the 2018 regional and local roads grant allocations and will cover areas such as improvement, maintenance and safety works on routes across the county.

The majority of the funding will be spent restoring and improving roads, while money has also been earmarked for training, drainage works and bridge rehabilitation.

The new plan has highlighted several problem routes, with 115 thousand euro going towards the realignment of the Bawnmore road and 300 thousand euro allocated to road safety improvement works at Nutfield Cross in Ballinasloe.

Church Street in Gort and the R336 in Barna will also see allocations of 50 thousand euro each towards safety improvement works.

The funding comes as part of a national programme of 417 million euro announced today by Minister for Transport Shane Ross.

Independent TD for Galway West Noel Grealish says that Galway County Council need to put this funding into effect immediately.