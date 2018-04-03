225 thousand euro for Galway harbour projects

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 225 thousand euro has been ringfenced for harbour projects in the county.

112 thousand euro will be spent on slipway and pier infrastructure at Crumpan Pier, Carna.

A further 112 thousand euro will go towards slipway and pier extension works at Droim, Lettermore.

The money has been announced by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine as part of a 2.2 million euro national fund.