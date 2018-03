Galway Bay fm newsroom:

200 thousand euro has been ringfenced for two flood relief schemes in the county.

The County Council is to receive 166 thousand euro for works at Ballinamore Bridge, and over 31 thousand euro for works at Dark Road, Castletaylor.

Both locations have suffered severe flooding in recent years.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says the OPW funds will be of great benefit to both areas.