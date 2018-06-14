Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Technology Institute to bring 20 new jobs to the region through the National Accounting Technician Apprenticeship.
This is a funded, work-based learning programme where locally-placed apprentices earn at least €18,000 a year.
Leaving Cert students and mature learners can apply for the programme through Accounting Technicians Ireland.
Successful applicants will work four days a week with a local employer and study one day a week at GTI.
20 new jobs as a result of GTI apprenticeship scheme
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Technology Institute to bring 20 new jobs to the region through the National Accounting Technician Apprenticeship.