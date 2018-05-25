20 firms express interest in proposed Connemara marine park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Udarás na Gaeltachta says 20 companies have expressed an interest in a proposal for a Marine Park development in Cill Chiaráin.

The Páirc na Mara project is a flagship effort to bring together many aspects of seashore, aquaculture and inshore industries on one site near the Connemara village.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 4…