1500 county homes without power due to series of faults

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 1,500 Galway homes and businesses remain without power this morning.

It’s due to two separate faults affecting the North Tuam and city centre areas.

Over 15 hundred premises are affected in North Tuam, while the city centre fault is affecting 35 premises.

Meanwhile, power has been restored to a further 1,400 homes which were affected by an earlier fault in the Claregalway area.

ESB crews are working on the remaining faults and hope to have power restored by lunchtime.