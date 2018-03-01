10am Update via Galway Bay FM News Twitter – Temps ranging -3 to -6°C

Met Éireann‏Verified account @MetEireann 1h1 hour ago

Widespread snow showers moving east to west this morning. Current temps around the country ranging -3 to -6°C. Snow showers continuing this morning & afternoon with more persistent snow pushing up from the south east later this afternoon & evening in strengthening easterly winds.

Galway Bay fm News‏Verified account @Galwaybayfmnews 4m4 minutes ago

Court sittings for today and tomorrow cancelled. All cases listed for Galway District Court adjourned to Monday 5th March. All cases listed at Kilronan District Court adjourned to 7th June. All Circuit Court sittings stand adjourned to Tuesday 6th March.

Galway Bay fm News‏Verified account @Galwaybayfmnews 9m9 minutes ago

Further to the red Alert issued by Met Eireann Galway County Council Offices and Libraries are closed today except with essential services. Emergency Number remains in place at 091-509069. Customer services@galwaycoco.ie

Town hall theatre in Galway closed today – no performance tonight

Town hall theatre in Galway closed today – no performance tonight

Galway Bay fm News‏Verified account @Galwaybayfmnews 16m16 minutes ago

Due to Weather Red Alert Aer Arann Islands, Connemara Airport will be closed from lunch time today until Saturday morning.

Galway Bay fm News‏Verified account @Galwaybayfmnews 20m20 minutes ago

City Chief Brendan McGrath says #Galway facing high tide this evening – boom barrier erected at Spanish arch. Avoid coastal areas. #BeastFromTheEast#StormEmma