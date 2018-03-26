100 thousand euro worth of drugs seized in city and Salthill in just one week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 100 thousand euro worth of drugs was seized in the city and Salthill during one week earlier this month.

At a meeting of the City joint Policing Committee today, Superintendent Marie Skehill said that 112 thousand euro worth of drugs was seized between March 7th and 14th.

She was responding to queries from JPC members about the prevalence of heroin in the city division.

Councillor Padraig Conneely said he is concerned that previously Chief Superintendent Tom Curley mentioned at a JPC meeting that heroin addiction costs the heroin user about 1,200 a week to feed the habit.

He said this level of usage is not evident in the seizure figure in the latest Garda report.

However Superintendent Skehill says Galway’s Garda drugs unit is very active and the published report doesn’t include the lastest seizures up to March 14th.

Of the 112 thousand euro of drugs seized earlier this month, 17 thousand euro worth was heroin.